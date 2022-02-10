×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
×
Breaking News: Car Crashes Into House In NW OKC, Emergency Crews Responding
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
58°
Feels like 52°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 10th 2022, 5:00 am
By:
News 9
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
More Like This
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
News 9
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
News 9
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
Witness: Car Goes Airborne, Lands On Roof In NW OKC
News 9
The driver of a sedan was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that left him perched atop a house in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.
Witness: Car Goes Airborne, Lands On Roof In NW OKC
News 9
The driver of a sedan was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that left him perched atop a house in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Thursday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Thursday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
News 9
Links Mentioned On Feb. 10, 2022
Witness: Car Goes Airborne, Lands On Roof In NW OKC
News 9
The driver of a sedan was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that left him perched atop a house in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Thursday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
OKCFD Battling Structure Fire In SE OKC
News 9
Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a fire late Thursday morning.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Bipartisan Group Of US Senators Seek To Strengthen Certification Of Electoral Votes
Alex Cameron
A bipartisan group of Senators is working to tighten up the law that governs the process by which Congress certifies the electoral votes of each state.
Bipartisan Group Of US Senators Seek To Strengthen Certification Of Electoral Votes
Alex Cameron
A bipartisan group of Senators is working to tighten up the law that governs the process by which Congress certifies the electoral votes of each state.
Man Charged With Shooting, Killing Tulsa Officer, Injuring Another Appears In Court
Reagan Ledbetter
A man charged with shooting and killing a Tulsa Police officer And injuring another, was back in court Thursday. The trial for David Ware is now less than two months away.
Man Charged With Shooting, Killing Tulsa Officer, Injuring Another Appears In Court
Reagan Ledbetter
A man charged with shooting and killing a Tulsa Police officer And injuring another, was back in court Thursday. The trial for David Ware is now less than two months away.
James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: Nets, 76ers Reach Blockbuster Deal Ahead Of Deadline, Per Report
CBS Sports
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: Nets, 76ers Reach Blockbuster Deal Ahead Of Deadline, Per Report
CBS Sports
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
Russian Star Practices Despite Report Of Positive Drug Test
Associated Press
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance.
Russian Star Practices Despite Report Of Positive Drug Test
Associated Press
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Bipartisan Group Of US Senators Seek To Strengthen Certification Of Electoral Votes
Alex Cameron
A bipartisan group of Senators is working to tighten up the law that governs the process by which Congress certifies the electoral votes of each state.
Man Charged With Shooting, Killing Tulsa Officer, Injuring Another Appears In Court
Reagan Ledbetter
A man charged with shooting and killing a Tulsa Police officer And injuring another, was back in court Thursday. The trial for David Ware is now less than two months away.
James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade: Nets, 76ers Reach Blockbuster Deal Ahead Of Deadline, Per Report
CBS Sports
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
Russian Star Practices Despite Report Of Positive Drug Test
Associated Press
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance.
Roland Man Arrested, Accused Of Uploading Child Pornography To Social Media Sites
News On 6
A Roland man has been arrested, accused of being in possession of child pornography says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Tulsa Public Schools Partners With TU For Cybersecurity Student Program
Mallory Thomas
Tulsa public schools are partnering with The University of Tulsa to offer students a new cybersecurity program. The new program allows students to earn college credit with TU while they are taking classes at Rogers High School.
View More Stories