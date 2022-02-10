Girl Scout Troop Donates Over $2,800 To Transition Center At Deer Creek High School

Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 6:50 pm

Being a Girl Scout is so much more than selling cookies and the ladies of Troop 40 have proved just that.

Most of the girls in Troop 40 at Deer Creek Jr. High have been together since they were in kindergarten, now that they are in seventh grade and the troop is disbanding.

“We just have different interests now, but we’re always going to like talk to each other of course,” said Alexis Benn of the Girl Scout Troop.

“We’re always going to have each other and have a safe place to talk to but we all have gone our separate paths and to different interests,” said Ari Cothran of Girl Scout Troop 40.

And with years of funding raising, donations and cookie sales, the troop had to figure out what to do with their savings.

“We all wanted to make a change for our community and just help our friends and we just decided as a group to do this,” said Ari Cothran.

The troop decided to donate their remaining savings of over $2,800 to the Transition Center, a place for students with disabilities at Deer Creek High School.

“It’s a house setting, you know 4,000 square feet that we get to teach our students just a little bit more of what it means to have independent living skills, transitional skills in hopes of finding a job,” said Nick Petit, Deer Creek coach and special education teacher.

The center is expected to be complete by the end of the school year, and they were blown away by the generous donation.

“Reading through it and then seeing the size of the donation and I’m sitting here going, hold on who gave this?” said Petit.

The troop worked really hard for the money and could have used it for anything they wanted to.

“I think the transition home is a really big thing at Deer Creek, especially when you get older, so I think we made a good choice,” said Katelynn Bateman with Girl Scout Troop 40.

“I think giving to others is one of the best things that you can do,” said Alexis Benn.

The Transition Center is working on a way to commemorate the donation either with a special brick or plaque with their name on it.



