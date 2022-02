Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 5:38 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of an apartment complex shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers began their response around 3:30 p.m. at a complex near Northwest 122nd Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

Authorities said a person was shot in the leg. The victim then showed up to the apartment complex.

No word on what led up to the shooting or if any arrests were made.