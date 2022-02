Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 5:04 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

AG O'Connor Says Doctors Should Not Face Discipline For Prescribing Unapproved COVID-19 Treatments

Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor said medical boards should not hand out discipline for doctors who prescribe unapproved treatments for COVID-19.

These treatments, like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, have not been approved for treating COVID-19.