Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 5:14 pm

Businesses Adjusting Plans After The 5-Alarm High-Rise Fire In NW OKC

The Canton apartment complex sits in the middle of a busy retail space, the Classen Curve.

Many of those nearby business owners and employees pulled up to a parking lot full of fire trucks this morning.

Many had to adjust daily plans because of the high-rise fire.

Some businesses discussed whether they should open at all, but these businesses not only opened, some lent a hand to first responders.

"A lot of fire fighters, you know. They had both entrances closed," said Torchy's Tacos Manager and Partner, Erick Samayoa.

Samayoa said he drove up to a parking lot, still full of fire trucks, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

"We are really close. Our guest and our employees were a little bit concerned," said Samayoa.

As the building is still smoldered most nearby businesses delayed their openings.

Places like Whole Foods unloaded equipment to clear the smoke smell from inside the store.

The NBC bank closed the drive-thru ATMs next to the Canton's parking garage.

Firefighters have sprayed over 2 million gallons of water onto the structure as of Wednesday morning and that's caused the water pressure to fluctuate in nearby structures.

Delivery trucks also had to drop off supplies during the day because they couldn't get to the businesses last night.

While they've all adapted to the firefighter presence, some helped out.

"As I said I came early today, they were already here and doing their job and taking care of all this so we're just here to be part of the community and help them," said Samayoa.

Torchy's brought breakfast tacos over to fire crews around noon. It was enough for a bag per firefighter, and he also opened up his restaurant for crews to use the bathroom and grab something to drink.

Some parents chose to pick their kids up early from Chesapeake Childcare and said some rooms smell like smoke.

OCFD officials had deemed the air quality safe to continue the school day.