Sassy Mama: Birria Tacos
Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 2:23 pm
By:
News 9
Ingredients:
- 5 garlic cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 2-3 dried Guajillo peppers
- 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo
- 3 pounds beef chuck steak, cut into large cubes
- Juice of 2 limes
- 3 cup beef broth
- Corn tortillas
- Chopped onion
- Cilantro
- Shredded Chihuahua cheese
Directions:
- of the pan and brown the meat cubes.
- Add the garlic, cinnamon bottom ick, red onion, bay leaves, Guajillo pepper, chipotle pepper, lime juice and beef broth.
- Cover and cook on stovetop for 2 hours or cook in the instant pot on HIGH PRESSURE for 45 minutes.
- Strain the meat from the pot.
- Transfer the broth to a blender and blend on HIGH.
- Pour the broth into a smaller pot and add water to thin if necessary.
To make the tacos:
- Chop the meat and set aside.
- Warm a skillet with a teaspoon of oil.
- Dip the corn tortilla in the broth and then into the hot skillet.
- Add cheese and chopped meat to the center of the tortilla and fold in half.
- Fry tortilla on both sides.
- Serve tacos with a small bowl of the leftover broth for dipping.
