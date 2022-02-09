Sassy Mama: Birria Tacos


Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 2:23 pm
By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Ingredients:

  1. 5 garlic cloves
  2. 1 cinnamon stick
  3. 1 red onion, sliced
  4. 2 bay leaves
  5. 2-3 dried Guajillo peppers
  6. 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo
  7. 3 pounds beef chuck steak, cut into large cubes
  8. Juice of 2 limes
  9. 3 cup beef broth
  10. Corn tortillas
  11. Chopped onion
  12. Cilantro
  13. Shredded Chihuahua cheese

Directions:

  1. of the pan and brown the meat cubes.
  2. Add the garlic, cinnamon bottom ick, red onion, bay leaves, Guajillo pepper, chipotle pepper, lime juice and beef broth.
  3. Cover and cook on stovetop for 2 hours or cook in the instant pot on HIGH PRESSURE for 45 minutes.
  4. Strain the meat from the pot.
  5. Transfer the broth to a blender and blend on HIGH.
  6. Pour the broth into a smaller pot and add water to thin if necessary.

To make the tacos:

  1. Chop the meat and set aside.
  2. Warm a skillet with a teaspoon of oil.
  3. Dip the corn tortilla in the broth and then into the hot skillet.
  4. Add cheese and chopped meat to the center of the tortilla and fold in half.
  5. Fry tortilla on both sides.
  6. Serve tacos with a small bowl of the leftover broth for dipping.

