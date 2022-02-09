Sassy Mama: Cincinnati Chili


Directions:

  1. 2 onions, diced
  2. 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate
  3. 1 clove garlic, minced
  4. 2 tablespoons chili powder
  5. 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  6. 1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  7. ¾ teaspoon allspice
  8. ½ ground cloves
  9. 2 cups chicken broth
  10. 1 (16 ounce) can tomato sauce
  11. 2 tablespoon cider vinegar
  12. 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  13. 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  14. 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  15. 1 teaspoon salt
  16. ½ teaspoon pepper
  17. 2 pounds ground chuck
  18. Cooked spaghetti noodles
  19. Garnish: cheddar cheese, chopped onions, kidney beans

  1. In a large Dutch oven sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until soft.
  2. Stir in the chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves.
  3. Add the chopped chocolate and stir until melted.
  4. Add the tomato sauce, chicken broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
  5. Add the ground chuck and stir into the tomato sauce mixture.
  6. Bring the mixture to a boil.
  7. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce and meat thicken.
  8. This takes approx. 20-25 minutes.
  9. Serve chili over spaghetti noodles and top with cheddar cheese, onions and kidney beans.

