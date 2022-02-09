Sassy Mama: Cincinnati Chili
Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 2:14 pm
By:
News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Directions:
- 2 onions, diced
- 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¾ teaspoon allspice
- ½ ground cloves
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 (16 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 pounds ground chuck
- Cooked spaghetti noodles
- Garnish: cheddar cheese, chopped onions, kidney beans
Directions:
- In a large Dutch oven sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until soft.
- Stir in the chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves.
- Add the chopped chocolate and stir until melted.
- Add the tomato sauce, chicken broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.
- Add the ground chuck and stir into the tomato sauce mixture.
- Bring the mixture to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce and meat thicken.
- This takes approx. 20-25 minutes.
- Serve chili over spaghetti noodles and top with cheddar cheese, onions and kidney beans.
Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.