×
Watch Live: News 9 At 4
×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
×
Breaking News: Team Coverage: Firefighters Continue To Battle 5-Alarm Fire At NW OKC Apt. Building
×
Breaking News: State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma State Department Of Health
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5PM
LIVE
NOW
67°
Feels like 58°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 9)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 1:24 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 9)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's Feb. 9, 2022 noon newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 9, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 9, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 9, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 9)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (Feb 8)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 8)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 8)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Community Holds Fundraiser For Family of Lineman Who Died During Winter Storm
Barry Mangold
Family and friends of Sam Jim, 31, describe him as a hard worker, a family man, a goofball, and dedicated to helping others.
Oklahoma Community Holds Fundraiser For Family of Lineman Who Died During Winter Storm
Barry Mangold
Family and friends of Sam Jim, 31, describe him as a hard worker, a family man, a goofball, and dedicated to helping others.
State Health Officials Say Pandemic Is 'Nearing An End' As Oklahoma Crosses 1 Million Cases Reported
News On 6
One million Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Those numbers mean roughly 25 percent of the state has had the virus at some point and right now OSDH reports about 40-thousand active cases.
State Health Officials Say Pandemic Is 'Nearing An End' As Oklahoma Crosses 1 Million Cases Reported
News On 6
One million Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Those numbers mean roughly 25 percent of the state has had the virus at some point and right now OSDH reports about 40-thousand active cases.
America COMPETES Act Faces Republican Opposition In The Senate
Alex Cameron
Legislation intended to make the United States more competitive economically with China was approved in the House but faces a difficult road to final passage, as Republican support has largely dried up.
America COMPETES Act Faces Republican Opposition In The Senate
Alex Cameron
Legislation intended to make the United States more competitive economically with China was approved in the House but faces a difficult road to final passage, as Republican support has largely dried up.
Tulsa Mayor To Visit Las Vegas To See New Police Technology In Action
Shannon Rousseau
Tulsa's crime rate is one of the highest in the state, but Mayor G.T. Bynum hopes to make the city safer. He is planning a trip to Nevada to look into a piece of new technology that's showing promise for Las Vegas police officers.
Tulsa Mayor To Visit Las Vegas To See New Police Technology In Action
Shannon Rousseau
Tulsa's crime rate is one of the highest in the state, but Mayor G.T. Bynum hopes to make the city safer. He is planning a trip to Nevada to look into a piece of new technology that's showing promise for Las Vegas police officers.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Community Holds Fundraiser For Family of Lineman Who Died During Winter Storm
Barry Mangold
Family and friends of Sam Jim, 31, describe him as a hard worker, a family man, a goofball, and dedicated to helping others.
State Health Officials Say Pandemic Is 'Nearing An End' As Oklahoma Crosses 1 Million Cases Reported
News On 6
One million Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Those numbers mean roughly 25 percent of the state has had the virus at some point and right now OSDH reports about 40-thousand active cases.
America COMPETES Act Faces Republican Opposition In The Senate
Alex Cameron
Legislation intended to make the United States more competitive economically with China was approved in the House but faces a difficult road to final passage, as Republican support has largely dried up.
Tulsa Mayor To Visit Las Vegas To See New Police Technology In Action
Shannon Rousseau
Tulsa's crime rate is one of the highest in the state, but Mayor G.T. Bynum hopes to make the city safer. He is planning a trip to Nevada to look into a piece of new technology that's showing promise for Las Vegas police officers.
'Futurama' Revival Heads to Hulu With Original Cast
Entertainment Tonight
The adult animated series, created by Matt Groening, has been given a greenlight for a new 20-episode season at Hulu, it was announced Wednesday by 20th Television Animation and Hulu.
Stumped On Where To Watch The Oscar Nominees? A Guided Tour
Associated Press
Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here’s a few other ways, though it’s worth looking around as many have myriad paths to digitally buy, rent and stream:
View More Stories