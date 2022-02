Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 11:59 am

By: News 9

Curbside Chronicle Offers Valentine's Day Bouquets, Benefits Goes To Those Experiencing Homelessness

The Curbside Chronicle is selling Valentine's Day flowers this year to help those experiencing homelessness.

You can order a small or large bouquet now until Feb. 10.

Bouquet prices are ranging from $25 to $138.