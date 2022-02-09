NW OKC Apartment Fire Leaves Smoke Trail Across The Metro

Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 10:35 am

By: News 9

An apartment fire that started Tuesday night in NW OKC is still being tended to by OKCFD Wednesday morning, and is leaving a hazy trail of smoke across the metro.

The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 had the latest information on how the smoke from the fire is affecting the metro Wednesday.

The conditions in the metro leading up to the apartment fire Wednesday were in the fire threat zone, according to News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.