WATCH: Expert Shares What Started National Day Of Racial Healing, How To Be Part Of The Solution

Every Tuesday after Martin Luther King Day is known as the National Day of Racial Healing - a day to bring people together in what Dr. King called our "shared humanity." Danné Johnson, a Professor of Law at the Oklahoma City University School of Law joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Tuesday to share more on the Day of Healing and how we can be a part of the solution.