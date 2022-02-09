Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson Gives An Update On NW OKC Apartment Fire

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department spoke with News 9 Wednesday morning as firefighters continued to battle a 5-alarm apartment fire in NW OKC.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has been on the scene since the fire was first reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to OKCFD, firefighter recruits were brought onto the scene Wednesday to help battle the flames at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.