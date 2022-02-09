Warm Highs And Sunny Skies Across The Metro

Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 6:52 am

Light winds, sunny skies today and highs in the 60s across the state Wednesday.

Clouds will build in and temps will fall into the 30s and 40s Wednesday night.

There will be a chance for a few light showers in northern part of the state early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will see north winds and partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will climb into the 50s and low 60s Thursday.

Friday looks very mild and even warm.

Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected with a cold front slamming in late.

That front will really cool us down for the weekend.