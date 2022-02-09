Team Coverage: Firefighters Continue To Battle 5-Alarm Fire At NW OKC Apt. Building

Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 12:26 pm

Firefighters Tend To NW OKC Apartment Fire For Over 15 Hours

Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment building into Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were originally called to the fire in the 1100 block of Northwest 63rd Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The building is known as "The Canton At Classen Curve," which is an apartment building that was in development and expected to open soon.

Hines, which is the owner and developer of the complex, released a statement in coordination with Oklahoma City-based real estate investment company Humphreys Capital late Wednesday morning.

“We would like to thank the Oklahoma City Fire Department and other agencies for their rapid actions. We are grateful no injuries have been reported. Our general contractor, CMSWillowbrook, is responsible for the site and coordinating with local responders. We will fully cooperate with authorities during their investigation into the cause of the fire.”

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, fire crews had a shift change around 7 a.m. Wednesday as they are still on the scene battling the fire.

Heavy smoke is currently affecting the Classen Curve area, and it is advised to avoid the area as firefighters are still actively handling the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not known.

