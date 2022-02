Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 9:54 pm

By: News 9

Team Coverage: Witness Describes What She Saw At NW OKC Fire

A 5-alarm fire that could be seen for miles across Oklahoma City burned Tuesday evening on the city's northwest side.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 1100 block of Northwest 63rd Street after 7 p.m.

According to a sign at the front of the building indicates that the apartment building is called 'The Canton at Classen Curve.'

Two men were outside and described what they saw.