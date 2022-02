Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 5:27 pm

By: News 9

Person Taken To The Hospital Following Crash On NE 23rd & MLK

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on NE 23rd and MLK Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was headed westbound and did not see the person crossing the street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.