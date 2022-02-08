Man Arrested After Police Say He Shot A Gun In A Woman's Home

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 5:14 pm

A man is behind bars Tuesday after firing several gunshots inside a woman's home. Police say the man claims the woman owed him money.

Officers were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City last week, that's where they found a 23-year-old woman saying 29-year-old Casey Adair fired a weapon inside her home.

"This is somebody she had known for a long time," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police. "It's somebody she had been romantically involved with at one point."

Police reports say Adair had done mechanical work on her vehicle last October. However, on Wednesday is when she started receiving messages from him saying he wanted his money now. She left her house, but when she got back, she noticed Adair's truck pulling into her driveway.

"He came in armed with a gun, fired several rounds inside of the residents, not at her but into the floor," said Knight.

One of the victims' dogs was running by and was grazed in the neck by one of the bullets. Adair then got into his truck and drove off.

Reports go onto say the victim's mother met Adair near NW 50th and MacArthur where she paid him to settle the debt, but shortly after that they called police.

"Police were able to locate the man, ultimately was able to place him under arrest," Knight said. "It's important to note that nobody was injured and again the dog that was grazed by the gunfire it was not a serious injury on the dog."

Officers found four bullet holes in the living room floor of the home and the casings looked like rifle rounds.

Adair has been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a robbery complaint.



