Former Enid Police Sergeant Facing Jail Time Following Harassment Investigation

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 4:33 pm

A now former Enid police officer is facing jail time. Former Sergeant Ancil Morris is accused of groping women while on duty.

The investigation into former Enid PD Sergeant Morris started back in October, after fellow officers accused Morris of sexually harassment; but the investigation uncovered much more.

Enid PD put former Sergean Ancil, known as Andy Morris on administrative leave and suspended his policing abilities after other officers filed complaints. The investigation validated the claims, and the department began the process to terminate Morris.

In November, a female convenience store clerk came forward saying Morris groped her in 2019 at the store. According to court records, the woman said Morris came into the store and behind the counter to look at security footage. The woman said Morris draped his arm over her back and touched her buttocks.

Documents show she called him out immediately, to which the victim states Morris brushed the incident off as a joke. She told police she was scared to be around Morris alone and directed officers toward another victim.

The second victim told police Morris stopped at her gas station regularly while on duty. She said Morris grabbed her backside one day and it was an unwelcome advance.

She said Morris groped her second time and someone else saw it.

That witness told investigators she watched Morris spank her female co-worker. She also stated he left his hand on her backside for what she says was "a bit." All three women tell police Morris showed a lot of interest in who they, and other female employees dated. One of them said she came forward out of fear Morris would come to her home.

Morris is charged with sexual battery. That is a felony charge with up to 10 years behind bars. News 9 reached out to the Enid Police Department for a comment but they declined.



