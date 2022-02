Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 5:20 pm

By: News 9

Grass Fire Causes Accidents On H.E. Bailey Turnpike EB

UPDATE: All lanes of H.E. Bailey Turnpike are open according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Fire crews are responding to a grass fire near Bridge Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time due to accidents caused by smoke in the area.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is assisting on the scene.