House Of Representative To Vote On Temporary Measure To Keep Government Funded

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 12:29 pm

The United States House of Representatives is expected to vote on a stopgap measure today to keep the government funded beyond the end of next week, when funding is currently set to expire.

The measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR, would extend current funding levels through March 11, giving negotiators additional time to work out a longer-term agreement that incorporates priorities of the Biden administration and of this Congress.

The CR in place right now is a second extension of funding levels approved by the previous Congress under the Trump administration.

The Democratic Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), introduced the stopgap bill Monday and in a statement said,

“We are close to reaching a framework government funding agreement, but we will need additional time to complete the legislation in full.”

In an interview Tuesday morning, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK4), Vice Ranking Member of House Appropriations, said he would support the bill, calling it a ‘clean’ CR other than a few riders that are needed for national security.

“These are pretty simple things,” said Rep. Cole, “[it] keeps us at the negotiating table, keeps the government open and then we hope in the next few weeks the major negotiators will come to a decision and will have a total bill.”

The bill will also need approval in the Senate before it can go to President Biden for his signature.