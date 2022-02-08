Victim Identified In SE OKC Homicide

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 9:15 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police released more details in connection to a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a disturbance call near southeast 50th and Shields.

When they arrived on the scene, they were met by Carina Romero, who was covered in blood.

She was accompanied by a child and told authorities someone had killed another child inside the home.

After speaking with officers, Romero took the child with her inside the home and refused entry to authorities.

Officers on the scene were able to get into the residence and recover the child, who was unharmed.

When authorities entered the home, they discovered a child who was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by police as seven-year-old Jamie Garcia III.

Romero was then taken into custody by officers and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

She was arrested on a complaint of murdering a child.