Metro School Districts Seek Bond Approvals In Tuesday Election

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 7:55 am

Several school districts are hoping residents in their districts will approve hundreds of millions of dollars to improve schools Tuesday.

This money will come from Bond Initiatives. Administrators at Deer Creek said that their district is growing at a rate of 300 to 500 students a year.

If today's bond proposal is approved, it'll help pay for a new elementary school and a new middle school in addition to plans for other upgrades.

There is a second part of the proposal that goes towards transportation needs.

Altogether, the two bonds total more than $138 million.

Right now, kids go to as many as 6 different campuses throughout their K-12 experience.

The district wants to cut down on that movement by adding onto campuses.

Superintendent Jason Perez said they also want to help cut down on the distance students are traveling to get to class,

"Being that we just have one middle school, and all of our kids go there... For some of our kids it is a really long bus route by adding another middle school. We will cut that down for some of our kids," says Perez.

Perez said another goal of this bond proposal is to make sure each school is just as desirable as the next.

"You've got to be able to look at these bond issues as opportunities to continually to incrementally grow our district in a way where we can be proud of every one of our buildings and create equity across the district. We never want someone to feel like they are going to the bad school."

District leaders believe this initiative will help all Deer Creek area homeowners, not just those with students.

"At the same time, I really think it helps with the evaluation of their homes too, now when you are close to a school, when you have beautiful schools around you, when you are a community that supports schools and people want to come there," Perez said.

Edmond Public Schools is also holding a $120 million bond election Tuesday to fund school upgrades, classroom additions and land purchases for new schools.

Residents in the Choctaw Nicoma Park school district are voting Tuesday on a bond proposal worth $282 million that will pay for a long list of additions and renovations.

For all three school districts, taxes will not go up if the bonds are approved.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To read more on the Deer Creek Bond Proposal visit:

https://www.deercreekschools.org/district/bond_2022

To read more on the Edmond Schools Bond Proposal visit:

https://edmondschools.net/district/2017-bond-issue/

To read more on the Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools Bond Proposal visit:

https://www.cnpschools.org/information/cnp-bond-2021