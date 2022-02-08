Lawmakers Respond To Gov. Stitt's State Of The State Address

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 7:35 am

By: News 9

Lawmakers React To Gov. Stitt's State Of The State Address

Gov. Stitt delivered his 2022 State of The State Address Monday afternoon and multiple groups reacted to what was said in the address.

The 43 minute speech included the governor's plans on everything from education to infrastructure.

He also proposed ending the state's grocery tax and improving workforce development.

But the largest applause from the crowd came at the mention of cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations.

While the governor never specifically mentioned COVID-19, he touted Oklahoma as a place to escape from liberal lockdown policies and vowed to stand up to Washington.

There were some who were not cheering the governor, as dozens of protesters could be heard chanting from the rotunda.

And State Democrats criticized the governor on what wasn't said.

The governor also addressed his challenge to the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling, saying the feud with Tribes is not personal.

Instead, he said it's about equal protection under the law and one set of rules.

Still, some tribal leaders harshly criticized the speech or chose not to attend.