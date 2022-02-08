Sunny Skies Continue As Warm Highs Enter The Metro

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 6:49 am

A beautiful forecast is in place for your Tuesday.

Look for sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

On Tuesday night, look for clear skies and lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day, as we'll see sunny skies and highs in the 60s with a north breeze.

Our next strong cold front arrives on Saturday.

It will knock highs back into the 30s and 40s.

We're still watching a powerful storm next week and that system is still about nine days away.

Data continues to trend warmer and warmer.

On the front side of the storm, look for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

There may be some flooding in parts of the state.

On the back side of the storm, the cold air spills in.

This might end up with some winter precipitation in the panhandle and northwest OK.

News 9's Oklahoma Weather Experts will keep you updated as the system gets closer.