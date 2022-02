Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 6:37 am

By: News 9

Fire crews responded to a ruptured salt water containment battery Tuesday morning.

According to the fire chief on the scene, a pipe had ruptured and was spraying salt water up in the air.

Crews turned off the power to the pump and waited for someone from the company to handle the ruptured battery.

At this time, it is not known what caused the pipe to rupture.