News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (February 7)

‘Power Of The Dog’ Tops Oscar Noms With 12; ‘Dune’ Nabs 10

After a pandemic year that hobbled movie theaters and saw streaming services make new inroads into Hollywood, the Academy Awards put its strongest support Tuesday behind two films made with big-screen grandeur that were also streamed into homes: Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog” and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune.”