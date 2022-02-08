OHP Troopers Investigate Deadly Wrong-Way Crash On The Turner Turnpike

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 6:24 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say one person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Turner Turnpike.

According to troopers, it occurred near mile marker 137 in Oklahoma County.

Troopers have not yet identified the victim and it is currently unclear what led to the crash.

OHP officials say the turnpike had been narrowed down to one lane while crews investigated the scene, all lanes have since reopened.





This is a developing story, Stay with News 9 for the latest details.

For The Latest Real-Time Traffic Updates Visit The News 9 Traffic Map