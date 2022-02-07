Sassy Mama: Valentine's Day Cookies

Monday, February 7th 2022, 5:47 pm

Sassy Mama is teaching us how to make Valentine's Day cookies!





Cookies on a Stick





Cookie Dough





2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour





Cream the butter and powdered sugar together and then add in the egg. Turn off the mixer and add the flavoring of your choice. In a medium sized bowl mix together the dry ingredients. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture 1 cup at a time until all of the flour in mixed into the butter. If the mixture is too dry add 1 teaspoon of milk and beat together.





***To add color to your cookie batter: Add 1 teaspoon color food gel to the wet ingredients making sure to mix well before adding in the flour mixture.





Bake cookies at 400 degrees for 8 minutes.





Roll out the cookies dough on a clean surface that is lightly floured. For cut out cookies on a stick I roll out to 1/2 in thickness. Cut out cookie and carefully insert 1/2 sucker stick into the middle of cookie. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes or just until edges turn light golden brown.





Clear Stained Glass Cookie Filling





1 cup sugar

1/2 cup corn syrup





Combined the ingredients in a 8 cup Pyrex glass bowl & cover with plastic wrap. microwave on high for three minutes. Stir the hot mixture and microwave again for another three minutes until the sugar reaches 300°. Add 1/2 teaspoon candy flavoring of your choice. Carefully pour the hot sugar mixture into the center of the cookies that you were wanting to make look like stained glass.







