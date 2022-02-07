Sassy Mama: Valentine's Day Cookies

Sassy Mama is teaching us how to make Valentine's Day cookies!
Cookies on a Stick
Cookie Dough
2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
Cream the butter and powdered sugar together and then add in the egg. Turn off the mixer and add the flavoring of your choice. In a medium sized bowl mix together the dry ingredients. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture 1 cup at a time until all of the flour in mixed into the butter. If the mixture is too dry add 1 teaspoon of milk and beat together.
***To add color to your cookie batter: Add 1 teaspoon color food gel to the wet ingredients making sure to mix well before adding in the flour mixture.
Bake cookies at 400 degrees for 8 minutes.
Roll out the cookies dough on a clean surface that is lightly floured. For cut out cookies on a stick I roll out to 1/2 in thickness. Cut out cookie and carefully insert 1/2 sucker stick into the middle of cookie. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes or just until edges turn light golden brown.
Clear Stained Glass Cookie Filling
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup corn syrup
Combined the ingredients in a 8 cup Pyrex glass bowl & cover with plastic wrap. microwave on high for three minutes. Stir the hot mixture and microwave again for another three minutes until the sugar reaches 300°. Add 1/2 teaspoon candy flavoring of your choice. Carefully pour the hot sugar mixture into the center of the cookies that you were wanting to make look like stained glass.