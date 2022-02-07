Monday, February 7th 2022, 5:19 pm

Police Release More Information After Child Found Stabbed To Death In SE OKC

Police release new details after a child was found stabbed to death in southeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Investigators have now arrested a woman, believed to be related to the child.

"I never expected it to be in my neighborhood," said Sarah Brown, a neighbor. "Especially two doors down, like you just don't expect that."

Just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon, police got a call for a disturbance from a house near SE 50th and Shields.

"When they arrived, they found a very strange scene there," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with OKC Police. "A woman met them in front of the residence, in the front yard she had a two-year-old child. She had blood on her, and she indicated there was a diseased child inside the residence."

According to an affidavit, 27-year-old Carina Romero was armed with a knife, telling officers her husband killed one of her children. It goes on to say Romero then went inside the house and closed the front door, refusing to come out.

"Given the totality of the circumstances with their possibly being a deceased child inside, her having blood on her, and her carrying a two-year-old child, officers forced entry into the residence," said Knight.

Officers recovered the two-year-old unharmed and Romero was taken into custody. Reports say as they were clearing the home, police found a child lying on the kitchen floor, who appeared to have suffered several stab wounds.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I got a three-year-old myself," said Brown. "I just can't imagine like what was going on down there."

"Very sad, very tragic story for everyone involved," said Knight.

Police say it's still unclear what led up to Romero wanting to harm this child, but she was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.



