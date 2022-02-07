Health Watch Oklahoma (Feb. 2, 2022)

Monday, February 7th 2022, 12:19 pm

By: News 9

Watch the debut of Health Watch Oklahoma’s ‘My Mind Matters’ edition, with co-host Jeff Dismukes. They discuss policy initiatives that are changing behavioral health, more ways to find help and overcoming the stigma that too often limits care. Special guests are Zack Stoycoff from Oklahoma’s Healthy Minds Policy Institute, Javier Ley from Arcadia Trails Integris Health (a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation affiliated facility) and Matthew Stefanko, from Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the addiction problem nationwide.