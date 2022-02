Monday, February 7th 2022, 9:22 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Feb. 8 to cast their votes in special elections.

That includes voting on school boards, city councils and the next Oklahoma City mayor.

Incumbent David Holt is running again, with Jimmy Lawson, Carol Hefner and Frank Urbanic challenging him.

If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff election on April 5.