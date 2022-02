Monday, February 7th 2022, 6:38 am

The rest of the snow will continue to melt this week! Look for icy patches in shady spots this morning.

We're looking for mostly sunny skies and above average highs for much of the week.

On Monday, winds will be light and temperatures will climb into the 50s.

Monday night will still be cold with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs will climb 10 to 15 degrees above normal Tuesday.

We will soar into the mid 60s with sunny skies.

Our next powerful cold front is expected to arrive this weekend.