Sunday, February 6th 2022, 10:35 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said two men are in custody on Sunday after a shooting at a night club on Friday night.

Investigators said a man was shot during a fight at the Oyo Hotel near Southeast 29th and I-35.

They say the victim is expected to be okay and that no one else was hit inside the club.

News 9 is expecting more information Monday morning.