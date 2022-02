Sunday, February 6th 2022, 10:32 pm

By: News 9

Woman Rescued From Lake Texoma After Floating On Mattress For 2 Days

A woman is safe on Sunday after she was found floating on an air mattress on Lake Texoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a train conductor spotted the woman and called for help.

The woman told authorities she became stranded for two days in the freezing cold. She said she and a man tried to use the mattress as a raft to reach a boat.

He was able to swim to shore. The woman was found freezing and was treated for hypothermia.