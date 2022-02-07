Owner Reflects On Old Bryant Recreation Center As Renovations Begin

Sunday, February 6th 2022, 10:27 pm

The owner of the Bryant Recreation Center said it was the go-to place for people in the black community.

The entertainment venue closed in the 80s, but it’s building still stands.

If the walls of the center could talk Dr. Phillips said they would tell you stories of how much joy it brought to people.

Dr. Robert Phillips addressed City Council in January regarding plans to preserve the Bryant Recreation Center.

H.T. Greenshaw and Ferrill Martin opened the center in the Northeast community in 1960. Celebrities performed in the music center. The Bryant Rec. Center also featured a disco club a restaurant and a bowling alley.

“All the big celebrities, etc. Would come to Oklahoma they came here. We saw Bobby "Blue" Bland, we saw Tina Turner, we saw Nancy Wilson, Sam Cooke,” Dr. Phillips said.

It closed it the 80s. Dr. Phillips said he found out when he retired from the military and knew he wanted to help.

“I said, 'Well that doesn't look good. I think I’ll buy that. Honestly, that's the honest truth because it was so important to the black community because I remember going downtown to those big places for entertainment and it just wasn't the same,” Dr. Phillips said.

The building no longer serves as an entertainment spot. but Dr. Phillips plans to bring it back to life.

“I want it to be a place for learning number one. I want it to be a place for learning. I would like for it to be a place for children to come. I want to put up something that people would love coming to, be proud of, tell other folks about,” Dr. Phillips said.

Dr. Phillips and his family have already laid the groundwork for renovations. He plans to present the improvements made to the city on March 1st.