Sunday, February 6th 2022, 10:52 am

By: News 9

Snowplow Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Near Mustang Speaks To News 9

Snowplow driver Will George experienced a terrifying moment during last week's winter weather when his truck rolled over Wednesday night near Mustang.

George told News 9's Ashley Holden that he doesn't remember what happened that night. He said he's been driving for over 30 years and has never had an accident.

"I'm glad I was wearing my seat belt and God was watching over me," George said.

George has been hospitalized with several broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

He wants people to remember to help plows out during winter weather by giving them space to do their work on the roads.

George was driving as a contract worker for the state at the time of the accident.