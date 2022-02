Sunday, February 6th 2022, 9:29 am

We want to wish a happy "two-two" birthday to baby Baylor!

Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City said Baylor was born on the morning of the 2nd of February 2022, or 2-2-2022.

The family said this is their first child and they were so excited to have Baylor on such a fun and special birth date.