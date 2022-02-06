Robertson, Williams Lead Sooners To 2OT Victory Over West Virginia

Saturday, February 5th 2022, 9:35 pm

By: News 9

The No. 18 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (20-3) took down the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-9) 101-99 in double-overtime thanks to stellar shooting from star player Taylor Robertson and company.

Robertson led the Sooners in scoring with 26 points and also tallied a rebound and 2 assists while shooting 50 percent from behind the arc (7-14). Robertson also logged 50 minutes on the court as the game stretched into overtime, highlighting her importance to the Sooners' success.

Guard Madi Williams was a rebound away from putting up a double-double, finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists on Saturday.

On the West Virginia side of the court, the duo of Kari Niblack and Ari Gray kept the Mountaineers on par with the Sooners. Niblack finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds as Gray scored 25 with 8 rebounds.



