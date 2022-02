Saturday, February 5th 2022, 8:35 pm

By: News 9

A good samaritan was caught on camera helping a California cop chase down a suspect.

The officer initially tried to pull a man over for obstructing his license plate with a bike rack.

The officer grabbed the man from the car when he began to fight the officer.

The good samaritan saw what was happening and helped the officer detain the man and left.

Right now, police are calling him Mr. Cowboy because of his cowboy hat.

They are looking for him so they can properly thank him.