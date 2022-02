Saturday, February 5th 2022, 8:05 pm

By: News 9

Study: Unvaccinated Pregnant Woman At Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Illness

Pregnant women are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness and that does not differ by trimester.

A new study from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center looked at more than 1,000 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19.

Several medical groups including the CDC recommend expecting mother's get vaccinated against COVID-19.