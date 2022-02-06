Car Crashes Into OKC Post Office Causing Damage, No Injuries

Saturday, February 5th 2022, 7:24 pm

By: News 9

The windows and walls of an OKC post office were damaged Saturday morning by a car that drove into the lobby on accident.

Becky Hernandez, Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service (USPS) said a customer drove their vehicle into the lobby of the Oklahoma City Penn 89 Station at 9201 S. Pennsylvania Ave. at about 10:30 a.m.

Hernandez said no injuries were reported, but the front windows were damaged as well as the front wall near the P.O. Boxes.

The responding officer on the scene confirmed to News 9 that a red Toyota Corolla was to blame for the accident.

No names were released and nobody was arrested.

Hernandez said the safety and well-being of both customers and employees are of the utmost importance to the USPS and that customers will be informed of any disruptions in operations.