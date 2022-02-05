Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
37°
Feels like 27°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 5)
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, February 5th 2022, 2:53 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 5)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's Feb. 5, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 5, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 5, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 5, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Jenks Voters To Decide On $14 Million In Bond Issues For School District
Amy Slanchik
Jenks Public Schools is asking voters to pass two bond issues on February 8th, totaling more than $14 million. The district said the bonds will help for day-to-day needs and also help pay for renovations at the Freshman Academy.
Jenks Voters To Decide On $14 Million In Bond Issues For School District
Amy Slanchik
Jenks Public Schools is asking voters to pass two bond issues on February 8th, totaling more than $14 million. The district said the bonds will help for day-to-day needs and also help pay for renovations at the Freshman Academy.
US COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 900K
Associated Press
US death toll from COVID-19 tops 900,000, propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant.
US COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 900K
Associated Press
US death toll from COVID-19 tops 900,000, propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant.
Tensions Grow Amid Russia's Standoff With United States, NATO
Associated Press
Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine.
Tensions Grow Amid Russia's Standoff With United States, NATO
Associated Press
Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine.
Housing Solutions Tulsa Updates Effort To Make Homes More Affordable
News On 6
Some people who lived in the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex said they're just now getting adjusted to their new living arrangements. Residents there were forced to move last year when fire marshals deemed the complex unsafe due to damage caused by flooding when pipes broke.
Housing Solutions Tulsa Updates Effort To Make Homes More Affordable
News On 6
Some people who lived in the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex said they're just now getting adjusted to their new living arrangements. Residents there were forced to move last year when fire marshals deemed the complex unsafe due to damage caused by flooding when pipes broke.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Jenks Voters To Decide On $14 Million In Bond Issues For School District
Amy Slanchik
Jenks Public Schools is asking voters to pass two bond issues on February 8th, totaling more than $14 million. The district said the bonds will help for day-to-day needs and also help pay for renovations at the Freshman Academy.
US COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 900K
Associated Press
US death toll from COVID-19 tops 900,000, propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant.
Tensions Grow Amid Russia's Standoff With United States, NATO
Associated Press
Russia on Saturday sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine.
Housing Solutions Tulsa Updates Effort To Make Homes More Affordable
News On 6
Some people who lived in the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex said they're just now getting adjusted to their new living arrangements. Residents there were forced to move last year when fire marshals deemed the complex unsafe due to damage caused by flooding when pipes broke.
Shaun White Says Beijing Olympics Will Be Final Competition
Associated Press
Three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White made it clear Saturday that the Beijing Games won’t just be his final Olympics, the 35-year-old American plans to retire from the sport he put on the international map after the halfpipe medal round next week. “In my mind, I’ve decided this will be my last competition,” he said.
Kalib Boone, Cisse Lead Oklahoma State Past Oklahoma 64-55
Associated Press
Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 12 points, and Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 64-55 on Saturday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak.
View More Stories