Saturday, February 5th 2022, 1:57 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Gas and Electric confirmed a lineman subcontractor was killed in a crash Thursday near Ardmore.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Samuel D. Jim, was a subcontractor from North Carolina working in Oklahoma to help with winter storm response.

Troopers said Jim crashed when he lost control on an icy stretch on Interstate 35 northbound near Ardmore.