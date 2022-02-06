Man Arrested In Connection With Arson At Stillwater Shelter

Saturday, February 5th 2022, 7:25 pm

By: News 9

Man Arrested After Police Suspect He Set Stillwater Homeless Shelter On Fire

Stillwater police said they arrested a man in connection with an arson incident Friday night.

The fire happened at the Mission of Hope shelter on South Perkins Road just north of East 19th Avenue.

Stillwater police and fire crews responded to the scene before 10:30 p.m. Authorities said residents of the shelter extinguished the fire just as crews made it to the scene.

During its initial investigation, Stillwater police arrested 36-year-old Trevor Realous Chapman.

Chapman is facing a first-degree arson complaint.

