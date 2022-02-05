Slick Spots On The Roads Remain Through Freezing Temperatures

Saturday, February 5th 2022, 10:22 am

By: News 9

The snow is in the rearview mirror, but slick roads and chilly temperatures are still in our forecast.

The slick spots will be confined to mostly bridges and non-major roads, according to News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams.

We’re anticipating plenty of sunshine throughout the day, which will certainly help much of our snow to be melting away. Much of north and central Oklahoma can expect high temperatures to be in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

The panhandle will be much warmer. Cities like Alva, Woodward and Guymon could have highs in the 50s and possibly reach 60.

A south wind won’t be enough to warm us Saturday night. Oklahoma City will see a low in the mid teens.