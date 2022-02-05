×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
21°
Feels like 10°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, February 4th 2022, 11:33 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 noon newscast now.
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch New 9's February 4, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 4, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 4)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Thunder Win 3rd Straight With 96-93 Victory Over Portland
Associated Press
Luguentz Dort had 23 points to help Oklahoma City hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 96-93 after a close fourth quarter on Friday night, giving the Thunder their first three-game winning streak since December.
Thunder Win 3rd Straight With 96-93 Victory Over Portland
Associated Press
Luguentz Dort had 23 points to help Oklahoma City hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 96-93 after a close fourth quarter on Friday night, giving the Thunder their first three-game winning streak since December.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
New Art Installation At Tulsa's Gathering Place Celebrates Black History Month
News On 6
A new art installation that celebrates Black History Month is heading to Tulsa's Gathering Place.
New Art Installation At Tulsa's Gathering Place Celebrates Black History Month
News On 6
A new art installation that celebrates Black History Month is heading to Tulsa's Gathering Place.
4 Inmates Escape Jail In McCurtain County
News On 6
The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is looking for four inmates who escaped from jail on February 3.
4 Inmates Escape Jail In McCurtain County
News On 6
The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is looking for four inmates who escaped from jail on February 3.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Thunder Win 3rd Straight With 96-93 Victory Over Portland
Associated Press
Luguentz Dort had 23 points to help Oklahoma City hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 96-93 after a close fourth quarter on Friday night, giving the Thunder their first three-game winning streak since December.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
New Art Installation At Tulsa's Gathering Place Celebrates Black History Month
News On 6
A new art installation that celebrates Black History Month is heading to Tulsa's Gathering Place.
4 Inmates Escape Jail In McCurtain County
News On 6
The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is looking for four inmates who escaped from jail on February 3.
Sand Springs Police Warn Public To Be Safe While Sledding
News On 6
In response to the hit and run tragedy in Broken Arrow, Sand Springs Police are warning to be safe while sledding.
MMA Fight In Muskogee Postponed Due To Winter Storm
Grant Stephens
Icy, wintry weather is keeping fighters from making it to an MMA fight at the Civic Center in Muskogee. Organizers and promoters were forced to postpone the event.
View More Stories