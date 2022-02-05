The Bridge Impact Center Impacting Kids To Impact Their Community

Friday, February 4th 2022, 6:28 pm

The Bridge Impact Center, located at 1915 Northeast Martin Luther King Avenue, is doing exactly what the name says, bridging the gap for youth to have an impact in their community.

“We started off with I’d say about eight kids, now we a little over seventy-five,” said Marcus Jackson, founder and owner of the center.

The community center is a lifelong dream for Jackson. It’s a place where kids from the community could learn valuable skills.

“We don’t charge, we don’t put flyers out, we don’t have a bus, all of our students walk, so they are all from this neighborhood and this community,” said Jackson.

The walls are full of positive messages, as kids come in each day and pick what class they want to participate in.

“We have culinary classes, we have financial literacy, we have mental health groups, we have a music studio for audio and production, we have a media room,” said Jackson.

There's art and dance classes and an athletic space, where kids learn boxing, weightlifting and other physical activities. All the classes are supervised by volunteers with a background in those areas.

"It’s a cool place, the teachers are cool, the people are cool, there’s no drama, it’s a place where you can get away, be free, have fun chill,” said 11-year-old Houston Harris.

The kids consider this a second home.

“The staff members are kinda like family. And if you need something or you need help, they’ll provide that for you,” said 13-year-old Isreal Blankenship.

The center is available for junior and senior high students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and most kids come every day.

“The future of Oklahoma City is bright, the future of the east side of Oklahoma City is bright because we have bright young people in this building everyday.

The center recently had coats donated for every kid that attends, they also have a matching donation sponsor for up to one hundred fifty dollars.

For more information about the Bridge Impact Center visit their website www.urbanbridge.org