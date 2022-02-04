How To Handle Busted Pipes Following This Week’s Chilly Temperatures

Friday, February 4th 2022, 5:44 pm

Oklahoma plumbers are preparing for a busy few days with warmer temperatures ahead this weekend. They are expecting a spike in calls for busted pipes.

A+ Plumbing and Gas owner John Gaskill said the first sign something is wrong with your pipes is if there is low or absolutely no water pressure.

If all the faucets are off and you still hear running water, it's time to call a plumber.

"Sometimes they're frantic or whatever because they're house is flooding, but you just try to calm them down and give them instructions of what to do," Gaskill said.

Gaskill has given those instructions over the phone a few dozen times in the last few days since winter weather hit the Sooner State.

“You get calls coming in when it's like sleeting out and you can hardly even drive,” Gaskill said. “As they come in, you're making a call list. Just trying to help the first person out to the last person.”

Homes with pipes in crawl spaces and attics, where they don't go directly from the ground into the building's foundation, are likely to freeze and can be insulated. Instead of allowing sinks on walls that outside drip, run a stream of water the size of a pencil tip because those drips can freeze over time.

Open cabinet doors to let heat from warm under the sink pipes, as well. Hoses should also be taken off spouts.

"If you leave your hoses on, a lot of times the water won't drain out of the faucet,” Gaskill said. “It will just sit in there, and when it gets cold, the copper will actually freeze.”

If pipes are frozen and even burst, homeowners can shut off the water to the house while they wait for the professionals to arrive.

First, the owner has to find the water meter. It is usually near the curb in front of the home and will be a circle or rectangular cover near the curb.

"So, you usually have a meter key, and it will have a key here, it kind of looks like a flag,” Gaskill said. “You'll be able to open your meter with it. Put your key right here and then you'll be able to turn off your water."

Meter keys can be found at hardware stores. They cost between $20 and $25.