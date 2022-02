Friday, February 4th 2022, 1:06 pm

By: News 9

The Union City Police Department announced its police chief died Friday morning.

According to the Guthrie Fire Department's Facebook page, Stephens died after a long bout with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The page also noted Stephens' service with the Logan County Sheriff's Office before leaving to take the police chief position in Union City.

