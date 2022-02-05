Members Of Law Enforcement Reflect On Union City Police Chief Richard Stephen’s Life

Friday, February 4th 2022, 10:26 pm

Union City Police Chief Richard Stephens lost his battle with COVID-19. His department posted to Facebook saying:

It is with great pain that we must announce the passing of the greatest Police Chief we ever had the opportunity to work for. Chief Stephens' was the epitome of a Great Leader: he put his people first, he inspired everyone around him, and he truly cared for people. Today, we lost a brother, a friend, and true hero.

Rest Easy, Chief. We have the Watch.

Please keep Chief Stephens' family in your constant thoughts and prayers. We all will miss him dearly.

According to the Guthrie Fire Department's Facebook page, Stephens died after a long bout with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The page also noted Stephens' service with the Logan County Sheriff's Office before leaving to take the police chief position in Union City.

Several other departments are sharing the same sentiment. Stephens served Oklahomans for more than 30 years as a first responder and law enforcement officer across the metro.

“I can tell you people that I've talked to through my career, Rich is the guy that meant a lot to him that helped get them started, that walked with them through the journey, and he was a guy that was always available for questions,” Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux said.

“He emulated what we all wanted as in character and value. He cared for his people. He had the upmost character, stood for all the right things and wanted to do good in law enforcement as a whole and be the best of the best and he accomplished all those,” Brandon Clabes, CLEET executive director said.

Friends said Chief Stephens was funny, loving, a family man. They said although they are all grieving his loss he will not be forgotten as new recruits join the force.

“Rich was always well known for taking those guys under his wing and teaching those guys under his wing and teaching them how to do the job. There's the right way and there's the wrong way and rich always wanted to make sure the people he touched were doing it the right way,” Logan County Sheriff Devereaux said.

Friends of Stephens said they also want to extend their condolences to his family as they deal with this heartbreaking news.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, click here.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/richard-and-tanya-stephens-medical-assistance?sharetype=teams&member=16825809&pc=fb_co_campmgmt_m&rcid=r01-164278219563-2d584b219e9b4180&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bshare-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0vKHCe32c1jrcaXl1gGjSK5WgR5wMGNbQMyOLckPbxqa_7dqGDDXR_Bns